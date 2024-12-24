Diphu (Assam), Dec 24 (PTI) The body of a missing railway contractor was recovered on Tuesday and six persons, including five former militants, were arrested in Assam's Karbi Anglong district, a police officer said.

The body of Ratan Dutta, reported missing by his family since December 19, was found inside the Dhanshiri-Daldali forests, SP Sanjeev Kumar Saikia said.

During investigation, it was confirmed that Dutta had been kidnapped and his family received ransom demand, Saikia said.

"One former militant was detained initially on suspicion, with four others apprehended later. They confessed to kidnapping and killing Dutta. They carried it out at the instruction of a business associate of Dutta, who has also been arrested," the SP said.

Prima facie, the crime was a result of business animosity, he said, adding, further investigation is underway.

