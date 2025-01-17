Guwahati (Assam) [India], January 17 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma approved Rs 2,000 crore allocation for the implementation of various schemes on Thursday.

"In the Cabinet meeting, we have finalised guidelines to provide financial support to 27 lakh women from the Self-Help Group community. Through this scheme, women members of self-help groups in Assam will be provided Rs 10,000 in the first phase, Rs 25,000 in the second phase with bank and government assistance, and up to Rs 50,000 in the third phase through banks," he said after a cabinet meeting on Thursday.

Additionally, Rs 70 crore has been allocated to road connecting Balimukh to Sildubi via Bhuragaon while Rs 55 crore was approved for the drainage system for Morigaon Town.

Earlier, the Assam government signed MoUs with the State Bank of India (SBI) and Union Bank of India (UBI) to provide insurance benefits to state government employees.

During a state cabinet meeting held in North Lakhimpur, the State Finance Department was authorized to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with scheduled commercial banks (SCBs) to provide zero-premium insurance coverage to all permanent or regular employees of the state government, totalling over four lakh employees.

The Finance Department soon after discussed with all the SCBs to identify the best options for the employees.

As a first step, the Finance Department has signed MoUs with the State Bank of India (SBI) and Union Bank of India (UBI).

Under this arrangement, the state government employees will get benefits at zero cost that include minimum Rs 10 lakh for Term Life Insurance (coverage for employees in the event of natural death, including death due to illness or accident), minimum Rs 1 crore for accidental death, upto Rs 1 crore for Permanent Total Disability, upto Rs 80 lakh for Permanent Partial Disability, minimum Rs 2 crore for Air Accidental Insurance (coverage for employees in case of death due to an air crash).

Additionally, health insurance will be available at highly affordable rates for those employees who choose to avail the same from these banks.

Employees can submit an application form to the nearest branch of their current bank or any other empanelled bank where they are maintaining their salary bank accounts. They must also ensure that their accounts are categorized as salary accounts by updating their passbooks at the nearest branch. (ANI)

