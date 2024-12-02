Guwahati (Assam) [India], December 2 (ANI): The India International Science Festival 2024 (IISF 2024) marked by vibrant industry-academia collaboration, knowledge sharing technical sessions, and initiatives to inspire students and teachers creative and knowledge-based learning, was held at IIT Guwahati in Assam on Monday.

According to an official press release, the event brought policymakers and scientific leaders together under one roof to discuss sustainable practices across science, agriculture, manufacturing, and healthcare

Also Read | Vasai: Pet Dog Dies From Trauma After Witnessing Owners Hit by Speeding Car During Night Walk in Maharashtra's Yashwant Smart City, Probe Underway.

IISF was organised by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research and managed by the National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (CSIR-NIIST), Thiruvananthapuram, at IIT Guwahati, the event drew over 20,000 students, fostering innovation and interdisciplinary collaboration.

S. Somanath, Chairperson, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Monday attended the "Student Science Interactive Program - Face to Face with New Frontiers in S&T," where he interacted with school students, inspiring them to explore careers in science and technology and pursue innovation in the field of space research, the release stated.

Also Read | Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2024: BEST Announces Special Services, Central Railway To Run 12 Additional Mumbai Local Trains for Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Death Anniversy on December 6; Know Details Here.

Speaking during the session, Somanath remarked, "As students, you are the torchbearers of the future in science and technology. It is essential for you to grasp the remarkable innovations and advancements taking place in these fields today. By recognising their potential and the opportunities they present, you can draw inspiration to pursue similar paths and contribute to building a brighter tomorrow. Reflecting on our current scientific and technological endeavours, your enthusiastic engagement is pivotal in realising the vision of making India a global leader."

Another key highlight of IISF 2024 was the lab to life initiative, where CSIR signed three technology transfer Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) to promote sustainability and technological advancements, the release stated.

Specifically focused on sustainable management these MoUs underscore CSIR's commitment to leveraging science and technology for environmental preservation, enhancing industry competitiveness, and driving socio-economic development through innovative and practical solutions.

Speaking about the technology transfer, C. Anandharamakrishnan, Director, CSIR-NIIST, Thiruvananthapuram, said, "As students, you are the torchbearers of the future in science and technology. Young innovators like you have already begun building rockets and satellites in colleges, efforts that are nearing commercial success. Today, India is actively developing and launching satellites, showcasing the immense potential of this field. By understanding these advancements and the opportunities in the field of space, science, and technology offer, you can be inspired to pursue similar paths and shape a brighter future. Your active engagement is essential to making India a global leader in science and technology." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)