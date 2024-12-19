Dhalai (Tripura) [India], December 19 (ANI): In a major operation against smuggling activities, Assam Rifles, in collaboration with the Customs Department, successfully intercepted a consignment of 270 cartons of imported foreign cigarettes containing approximately 25 lakh sticks, along with a truck in Tripura's Dhalai District. The estimated value of the seized items is Rs 2.6 crore in the international market.

According to an official release, one individual was arrested in connection with the smuggling activity.

The seized contraband items and the apprehended individual were handed over to the Customs Department for further investigation and necessary legal action, the release stated.

Earlier in a similar incident, Assam Rifles, in collaboration with the Customs Preventive Force, Champhai, recovered 77 cases of foreign-origin cigarettes worth Rs one crore ten thousand in the general area of Chhungte of Mizoram's Champhai district.

"In yet another success in its crusade against smuggling activities, Assam Rifles recovered 77 cases of foreign-origin cigarettes worth Rs1 crore (Rupees One crore ten thousand) in the general area of Chhungte, Champhai district, on 16 Dec 2024," the release stated.

The operation was carried out based on specific information provided to the forces. The entire consignment of smuggled cigarettes has been handed over to the Customs Preventive Force, Champhai, for further legal proceedings.

"The operation was carried out by a combined team of Assam Rifles and Reps of Customs Preventive Force, Champhai, based on specific information, and the entire consignment has been handed over to Customs Preventive Force, Champhai, for further legal proceedings," the release stated.

The smuggling of contraband items continues to be a major issue in the state of Mizoram and the broader region. Assam Rifles, known as the 'Sentinels of Northeast,' has been actively engaged in efforts to curb illegal smuggling and is focusing on apprehending the key individuals involved in these activities. (ANI)

