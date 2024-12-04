Chandel (Manipur) [India], December 4 (ANI): Assam Rifles foiled liquor smuggling in Chandel district and recovered 2,880 bottles of fermented alcoholic beverages manufactured in Myanmar and held two individuals on Wednesday, said Assam Rifles.

According to the press statement, two vehicles travelling from Moreh to Ukhrul were stopped at a checkpoint at SL Zougam, Chandel district.

A thorough search of the vehicles led to the discovery of 2,880 bottles of fermented alcoholic beverages (Apple, Grape, and Honey Lemon flavours), all manufactured in Myanmar. The bottles were packaged in 120 boxes, added the statement.

The total value of the seized liquor is approximately Rs 1 lakh 73 thousand. The two vehicles, along with the smuggled goods and two civilians, were handed over to Machi Police for further investigation.

Meanwhile, Assam Rifles along with Customs Preventive Force, recovered 8,000 kgs of illegal Areca Nuts worth Rs 56 lakh approximately in the general area Ngur, Champhai district, a press release said.

The Assam Rifles recovered Illegal Areca Nuts in Champhai on Tuesday. According to the release, the operation was carried out by a combined team of Assam Rifles and Customs Preventive Force, Champhai based on specific information.

The entire consignment has been handed over to the Customs Preventive Force, Champhai for further legal proceedings. (ANI)

