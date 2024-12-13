New Delhi [India], December 13 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday initiated a debate on the Constitution in the Lok Sabha with a sharp focus on its historical significance and its role in shaping the nation's governance and global standing.

Rajnath Singh reflected on the Constitution's birth from extensive deliberations, underscored its reflection of India's civilizational values, and addressed recent efforts to politicize its legacy.

The Defence Minister in a sharp remark towards the Congress criticized the party's efforts to attribute the creation of India's Constitution solely to a particular political party. He stressed that such attempts to overlook the collective contributions of many individuals and the Constitution's deep roots in India's cultural and civilizational values.

"There has always been an attempt by a particular party to hijack the work of Constitution making...Today I want to make it clear, that our Constitution is not the gift of a single party. The Constitution of India was made by the people of India, in accordance with the values of India...Our government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working with the spirit of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas, our government is working in accordance with the Dharma written in the Constitution of India. Our Constitution is progressive, inclusive, transformative... This is our country where a person born in a poor family can also become the Prime Minister of the country and he can also become the President of the country," said Rajnath Singh.

Singh emphasized that such political framing undermines the collective efforts of the Constituent Assembly and the diverse individuals who played crucial roles in shaping India's foundational document.

Singh underscored that India's Constitution is not the product of one political ideology but a reflection of the nation's broad civilizational values.

He called for a more inclusive and accurate understanding of the Constitution's creation, one that recognizes the contributions of all individuals, irrespective of political affiliations, who participated in its drafting. The debate marks the 75th anniversary of the Constitution's adoption.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Singh emphasized that the Constitution was not just a legal framework, but a representation of the Indian people's collective aspirations and their commitment to progress.

"The Constitution, prepared by the Constituent Assembly, was the result of almost three years of rigorous debate and deliberation. It was not merely a legal document, but a reflection of the people's will and their desires for a democratic India," Singh stated.

The Minister recalled that November 26, 1949, marked the day when the Indian people transitioned from being 'subjects' under British rule to 'citizens' of a free republic.

"On this day, India was dedicated to the Constitution, and citizens were bestowed with fundamental rights and the honour of Indian citizenship," Singh noted, highlighting the significance of the Constitution in shaping India's modern identity.

Further underscoring the historical importance of the document, Singh explained that the Constitution serves not only as a framework for governance but as a "roadmap" to restore India's glory.

He said, "It is not just a tool for governance, but a roadmap to give India its rightful place on the world stage."

Singh emphasized that India's Constitution is deeply rooted in the country's civilizational and cultural values.

"Our Constitution is an expression of our cultural heritage and values, and we must respect its collective significance," Singh added.

In his speech, the Minister stressed that India's Constitution is not just a political or legal document, but a testament to the nation's enduring ideals of democracy, equality, and justice.

The defence minister' speech markes the start of a special discussion on the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution began on Friday. Newly elected Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is likely to make her maiden speech in the Lok Sabha during the debate.

Leaders and members of parties in the ruling National Democratic Alliance including HD Kumaraswamy, Srikant Shinde, Shambhavi Chaudhary, Rajkumar Sangwan, Jiten Ram Manjhi, Anupriya Patel and Rajiv Ranjan Singh are also likely to speak during the debate.

DMK leaders TR Balu and A Raja and Trinamool Congress MPs Kalyan Banerjee and Mohua Moitra are likely to take part in the debate.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress party have issued a 'three line whip' to ensure the presence of their members.

The first session of the winter Parliament commenced on November 25, with both Houses getting adjourned fairly early due to disruptions. The winter session will go on till December 20. (ANI)

