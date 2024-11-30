Patna (Bihar) [India], November 30 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar inaugurated the four-day agri exhibition, 'Agro Bihar-2024' at the Gandhi Maidan on Saturday.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar recently discussed the progress made in the field of agriculture in Bihar since 2006. Additionally, he stressed the importance of organizing agricultural exhibitions to raise awareness among farmers and the general public about agriculture.

"Since 2006, we have made a lot of progress in the field of agriculture by introducing the Agriculture Road Map. Many types of farming are being done in Bihar. Earlier nothing used to happen... Such agricultural exhibitions are being organized to spread awareness among farmers and common people about agriculture..," he said.

Bihar's Chief Minister has implemented various initiatives and adopted advanced technological methods in agriculture.

Earlier on October 20, The Bihar government inaugurated a new programme incorporating drone technology in its fisheries sector.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sinha, Union Minister for Fisheries and Animal Husbandry Rajiv Ranjan Singh (alias Lalan Singh), and Bihar's Fisheries and Animal Husbandry Minister Renu Devi were present at the event.

CM Nitish Kumar expressed gratitude to the central government and emphasised the importance of drone technology in improving fish farming. He said, "Before 2005, the situation was dire, and no work had been done. When we came to power, we initiated all the schemes and ended the Hindu-Muslim discord."

The CM earlier also highlighted the progress since 2006, when the first agricultural roadmap was created. "With proper studies, Bihar's name was not only recognised within the country but also abroad. With improvements, the production of eggs and fish has increased."

He explained that there have been three agricultural roadmaps, with the fourth one commencing in 2024. He emphasised that fish production has increased from 2 lakh metric tonnes in 2005 to over 8 lakh metric tonnes now.

"Earlier, we had to import fish, but now Bihar exports fish to other states," he added.

Earlier, Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh also spoke about the significant involvement of the people of Bihar in fish farming.

"Nearly 60 lakh people are involved in fish farming in Bihar. Before 2005, during the tenure of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the work was only superficial, but after 2005, real work started," he said. He shared that the fisheries department's budget was only Rs 2.87 crore before 2005, but by 2022, it had increased to Rs 524 crore. (ANI)

