Mumbai ( Maharashtra) [India], December 8 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Rahul Narvekar on Sunday expressed grautide to top BJP leadership hours after filing his nomination for the Speaker's post in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.

After filing the nomination, Narvekar told ANI, "I am grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP's national president JP Nadda and our CM Devendra Fadnavis for showing faith in me again and giving me this chance."

He filed his nomination in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadanvis, both Deputy Chief Ministers - Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, BJP state chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule, party leader Chandrakant Patil and others.

Election for the Speaker post is scheduled for Monday afternoon.

Notably, Rahul Narwekar has served as the Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly during the last term of the Mahayuti government.

On Saturday, Narvekar took oath as the Member of the Legislative Assembly from the Colaba constituency.

Senior BJP MLA Kalidas Sulochana Kolambkar has been serving as the pro-tem Speaker of the Assembly.

The Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 witnessed a decisive victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Mahayuti alliance, securing a landslide win with 235 seats. The results marked a significant milestone for the BJP, which emerged as the single-largest party with 132 seats.

The Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party also made notable gains, with 57 and 41 seats, respectively.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) suffered a major setback with Congress winning just 16 seats. Its alliance partner, Shiv Sena (UBT), won 20 seats, while the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) secured only 10 seats. (ANI)

