Patna (Bihar) [India], December 30 (ANI): Jan Suraaj Chief Prashant Kishore on Monday gave a 48-hour deadline to the Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar government to find a solution to the protesting students' demands over the 70th Integrated Combined Competitive Examination (CCE), 2024.

The Jan Suraaj Chief vowed to take legal action against the officials who did a lathi charge on students.

Also Read | Income Tax Relief for Salaried Employees: Will Nirmala Sitharaman Cut Tax Rates for Those Earning up to INR 15 Lakh in Union Budget 2025?.

"We have decided to give the government 48 hours...I would request all the leaders who want to lead the protest to come forward and stand with the students...I was standing with the students, and till I was there, no lathi charge was done... Whoever official is involved in the lathi charge, we will take legal action against them," Prashant Kishore said.

He further thanked the Bihar Chief Secretary for taking out time to meet him.

Also Read | Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: AAP, BJP Spar Over Rohingya Settlement, Hardeep Singh Puri Says 'Arvind Kejriwal Tampering With India's Security by Supporting Rohingyas'.

"We met Bihar Chief Secretary; we thank him for taking out time and meet us and the students, but he didn't make any decision. Maybe he needs to ponder...or maybe he needs clearance from the CM...we have put forward our matter...we have decided to give the govt 48 hours, 2 days...today CM is not in Patna...he will be back tonight...if the govt wants, within 48 hours, it can come up with a solution...if the CM invites us, we and all these students will meet him...but if there is no action within 48 hours...whatever decision the students will make regarding the protest, it will be valid," Kishore added.

The protesting students in Patna are demanding the cancellation of the Integrated Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination (CCE) 2024 conducted by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on December 13 over irregularities during the examination .

On Sunday, Bihar police lathi-charged and used water cannons to disperse the protesting BPSC aspirants in Gandhi Maidan.

Following the incident, Bihar Police registered an FIR against 600-700 individuals, including Jan Suraaj Chief Prashant Kishore, for unauthorised gatherings, instigating people, and creating law and order issues in Gandhi Maidan.

In an official statement, the Patna Administration said, "Jan Suraaj Party was denied permission to organise Chhatra Sansad in front of the Gandhi statue. However, a crowd gathered at the Gandhi statue and created a law and order problem. A scuffle broke out between the crowd and the police. The crowd broke the loudspeakers installed by the administration. Despite repeated requests, these people violated the guidelines of the administration and disrupted public order. Therefore, the administration removed them by using water cannons and force."

"An FIR has been registered in Gandhi Maidan police station against 600-700 people, including Jan Suraaj Chief Prashant Kishore, on charges of unauthorised gathering of a crowd, instigating people, and creating law and order problems," Patna Administration added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)