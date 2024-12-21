Visual of the drone along with narcotics at Punjab border (Photo/BSF)

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], December 21 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday recovered 1 drone and 2 heroin consignments in two different incidents in the border area of Ferozpur and Amritsar districts in Punjab.

According to a statement by the security force, the BSF intelligence wing conducted a search operation early morning today, leading to around 545 grams of heroin in Ferozpur.

"Based on information of BSF intelligence wing, a search operation conducted by BSF troops culminated at about 08:35 am today, leading to the recovery of 01 packet of suspected heroin (Gross weight- 545 Grams) from a farming field adjacent to village- Jhangar Bhaini in district Ferozepur," BSF's statement said.

Talking about another incident in Amritsar, the force said that 544 grams of heroin were intercepted in the afternoon from a farming village.

"Acting on a tip off from the BSF intelligence wing, the vigilant BSF troops recovered 01 drone DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone alongwith 01 packet of suspected heroin (Gross weight- 544 Grams)," read the statement.

"The consignment was wrapped with yellow adhesive tape along with 01 copper wire loop and 02 illuminating strips attached to the packet," BSF added.

Earlier on December 89, BSF Punjab successfully neutralized an intruding drone and recovered a heroin packet on the Amritsar border.

"A BSF intelligence-based search operation culminated at about 07:10 am with the recovery of one packet of suspected heroin (Gross weight- 580 grams) from a farming field adjacent to the village Ballaharwal of district Amritsar. The narcotics packet was wrapped in yellow colour adhesive tape with a nylon loop attached to it," read the BSF statement.

In the earlier incident, it was also a DJI Mavic 3 drone, recovered early in the morning in a Daoke village in Amritsar district.

"One DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone was recovered at about 08:50 am by the BSF troops, while acting on an intelligence tip, from a farming field adjacent to village- Daoke of district Amritsar. The drone is presumed to have been knocked down due to the timely activation of technical countermeasures deployed on the border," the statement read. (ANI)

