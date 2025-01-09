Mungeli (Chhattisgarh) [India], January 9 (ANI): Two have been rescued and three to four labourers are still feared trapped under the debris after a silo structure of an iron-making factory in the Sargaon area of the district collapsed on Thursday, said an official.

The official said that the injured have been sent to Bilaspur for medical treatment. Rescue and relief operations are underway.

Speaking to ANI, Mungeli SP Bhojram Patel said, "We received information that part of the chimney, silo collapsed at the smelting plant and some labourers got trapped underneath. Personnel from almost all departments are here. 3-4 people could be possibly trapped here."

"The situation would be clear after the removal of the material. Two injured people were sent to Bilaspur for medical treatment. Rescue and relief operations are underway," said the SP.

Mungeli Collector Rahul Deo also spoke to ANI over the mishap and said, "Rescue operation is ongoing in full swing. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team has also reached here. We have strong manpower as well as required machinery."

"A few labourers are missing, rescue operation is underway for them. We are ascertaining details through the manager of the plant. We will have the details soon," said the Mungeli Collector.

Several labourers have been feared trapped after the silo structure of an iron-making factory in Sargaon, Mungeli, collapsed on Thursday.

Police and Administration are present at the spot. A rescue and relief operation is underway.

Further details on the matter are awaited. (ANI)

