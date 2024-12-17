New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI): The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) formalised a key partnership in skill development by exchanging a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) during the 11th CII Global Summit on Skill Development 2024 in New Delhi.

"This collaboration aims to align and introduce industry-based training programmes focused on current and future industry requirements under all AICTE-approved technical institutions," as per an official release.

The MoU exchange took place during the summit's inaugural session, in the presence of eminent dignitaries, including Atul Kumar Tiwari, Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, and Chairman, National Council for Vocational Education and Training (NCVET); Prof TG Sitharam, Chairman, AICTE; Nicholas McCaffrey, Deputy High Commissioner of Australia to India; and Aditya Ghosh, Chairman, CII National Committee on Skill Development & Livelihood, Chairman, CII Aviation Committee, Co-Founder and Board Member, Akasa Airlines, Founder- Homage, and Chairman - Central Capabilities Team of Sewa (Nirantar SEWA).

Speaking at the event, Prof TG Sitharam highlighted skill development as a critical pillar for driving India's growth. He remarked, "We're embarking on a transformative journey to leverage our unique demographic advantage. Skill development emerges as a cornerstone, empowering individuals with digital and future technologies to create a self-reliant, skilled workforce."

Highlighting the importance of collaboration, Prof Sitharam added, "Through collaborations with industry leaders like CII and Nasscom, we aim to train people in emerging technologies to create a workforce for the future." He also underscored the need for upskilling faculty to enhance the impact of skilling initiatives. "We need to bring the skilling of faculty to the forefront. It is imperative to provide them with continuous learning opportunities and bring them up to speed with the latest advancements," he noted.

Prof Sitharam also outlined AICTE's initiatives, such as the Working Professionals Programme, aimed at the continuous upskilling of individuals already in the workforce, and the Bharati Programme, a women-centric initiative promoting gender inclusivity.

"With over four crore students set to enter higher education, the focus must be on employability, not just education. Degrees alone will not define success--skills will," Prof Sitharam said.

Aditya Ghosh, speaking on the partnership, stated, "The CII-AICTE collaboration is a pivotal step toward bridging the skills gap and creating a robust ecosystem for industry-ready talent. Together, we will create impactful programmes that shape the workforce of tomorrow." (ANI)

