New Delhi [India], February 1 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday announced a cash prize of Rs 50,000 to each of the 16 artists of the Uttarakhand's 'Cultural Heritage and Adventure Sports' tableau after it secured the third place in the Republic Day parade.

The artists of the tableau including Director General Information Banshidhar Tiwari and Team Leader, Joint Director Information KS Chauhan met Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at the Chief Minister's Camp Office located at Uttarakhand Niwas in New Delhi.

The Chief Minister said that it is a matter of honour for the state that Uttarakhand's 'Cultural Heritage and Adventure Sports' tableau received the third place.

He announced Rs 50,000 each to all the 16 artists of the tableau under the Chief Minister's Discretionary Fund.

The Chief Minister said that the Uttarakhand tableau got the third position on the occasion of Republic Day as the rich folk culture and religious heritage of the state is being recognised and has been receiving a a special identity in the country and abroad.

As per the Chief Minister's instructions, the state government had decided to display the tableau in the Republic Day parade to promote cultural heritage and to provide national level recognition to adventure sports.

It is noteworthy that the artists of the Uttarakhand tableau got the second prize in the cultural program at the National Stadium Camp in New Delhi.

Uttarakhand's Republic Day tableau, themed "Cultural Heritage and Adventure Sports," won third place in the People's Choice Award category among the tableaux of various states.

According to the official statement, the glimpse of the folk culture of Uttarakhand state in this famous Jagar singing and folk dance Chhapeli was liked very much by the committee. Due to this, the state of Uttarakhand could get this award. After this, the tableau of Uttarakhand based on 'Cultural Heritage and Adventure Sports' in the Republic Day parade on the path of duty has also got third place in the country based on people's choice.

Uttarakhand has received three awards in the Republic Day celebrations so far: the Kedarkhand tableau got third place in the year 2021, the Manaskhand tableau got first place in the year 2023 and the Cultural Heritage and Adventure Sports Tableau got third place in the People's Choice Award category in the year 2025, said an official statement.

Under the guidance of CM Dhami, the tableau of Uttarakhand state was selected for the award for the second consecutive time.

Fifteen artists from the Champawat district, led by team leader and Joint Director KS Chauhan, delivered an outstanding performance in the tableau. Among them, Suresh Rajan, Tarun Kumar, Rajesh Kumar, Ravindra Kumar, Abhishek Pandey, Aman Vishwakarma, Shubham Beri, Rekha Poona, Kamala Pant, Chandradeep Rajan, Priyanka Arya Sahi, Anjali Arya, Rashmi Pant, Nikita Arya, and Sakshi Bohra played key roles, an official statement mentioned.

These artists made a significant contribution to the tableau's theme song, "Jhumailo," which was sung by Uttarakhand's emerging singer Abhinav Chauhan. The song was penned by Jitendra Panwar and composed by Amit V Kapoor.

The front section of the tableau prominently featured a large Aipan art display, crafted by hand artists from the Champawat district, including Nikita, Anjali, Suresh Rajan, and Yogesh Colony, as well as Suresh Rajan, the father of renowned playback singer Pawandeep Rajan.

The tableau representing Uttarakhand was conceptualised and created by Siddheshwar Kanuga, Director of Smart Graph Art Advertising Pvt. Ltd. (ANI).

