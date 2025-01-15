New Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI): Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday paid tribute and extended his wishes on the occasion of 77th Army Day.

In a post on X, Rahul said, "Happy Army Day to the brave soldiers, ex-servicemen and their families who protect the Indian borders day and night with their unwavering dedication and bravery."

Also Read | Delhi Weather Update Today, January 15: Dense Fog Engulfs City As Cold Wave Continues To Grip Northern India, Visibility Drops to Zero in Several Places.

"Every Indian salute your indomitable courage and sacrifice. Jai Hind, Jai Bharat," he added.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also expressed gratitude to the soldiers of the Army on the occasion.

Also Read | SSC MTS Result 2024: Staff Selection Commission To Soon Declare Results of MTS, Havaldar Exams at ssc.gov.in, Know How To Check Scorecard and Merit List.

"We extend our profound gratitude and reverence to the valiant soldiers, veterans, ex-servicemen and their families, on the occasion of Indian Army Day. The Indian Army stands as a cornerstone of India's National Security, diligently safeguarding our borders across formidable and challenging terrains. Beyond its crucial role in maintaining external security, the Army consistently demonstrates unwavering commitment by providing invaluable support during internal security challenges and natural calamities," he said.

"We are eternally indebted to the indomitable courage, exemplary professionalism, and the spirit of selfless sacrifice exhibited by our Army, which serves as an unwavering shield for our nation," the Congress President said.

The Indian Army is set to celebrate its 77th Army Day today and will showcase its significant technological advancements as part of its ongoing commitment to operational excellence and self-reliance.

In 2023, the Indian Army declared the "Year of Technology Absorption" and has now extended this initiative for another year, aligning with the Ministry of Defence's declaration of 2025 as the 'Year of Reforms.'

These efforts are part of the broader "Decade of Transformation" (2023-2032), aimed at redefining India's defence capabilities.

Earlier today, President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief of Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi and Chief of Defence Staff, General Anil Chauhan paid tributes and extended their wishes on the Army Day. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)