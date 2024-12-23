Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 23 (ANI): A fire broke out at a scrap godown in Mumbai on Monday evening, as per the Mumbai Fire Brigade.

They said that the fire broke out in the Mandala Area of Mankhurd, Mumbai.

Eight fire tenders and as many water tankers were rushed to the spot.

More details are awaited (ANI)

