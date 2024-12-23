Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 23 (ANI): Sambhal's Superintendent of Police, Krishan Kumar Bishnoi, provided an update on the investigation into the violence that occurred on November 24. The violence, which involved stone-pelting during a mosque survey, has been under scrutiny.

Bishnoi stated, "Violence that took place here on November 24, to investigate that - we wrote to Lucknow FSL and today, the team (FSL) came and recreated the crime scene..."

In connection with the investigation, a forensic team had earlier arrived in Sambhal to inspect the location where the stone-pelting incident took place. This visit was part of the ongoing efforts to gather evidence and further the probe into the matter.

Meanwhile, as the excavation work continued in Sambhal on Monday after a stepwell was unearthed, Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav said that they (BJP) will keep searching like this and one day will end up digging their own government.

"They will keep searching like this and one day, by digging and digging, they will end up digging their own government," Akhilesh said.

On Sunday, an excavation team from the Archaeological Survey of India unearthed a stepwell in the Chandausi area of Sambhal district.

District Magistrate Rajendra Pensiya on Sunday confirmed the discovery of a 'baoli' (stepwell) covering an area of 400 square metres. The structure, featuring around four chambers, includes floors made of marble.

He explained, "The structure, which has around four chambers, includes floors made of marble and bricks. The second and third floors are made of marble, while the upper floors are built from bricks." He also added, "This baoli is said to have been built during the time of the grandfather of Bilari's king."

The discovery came after the reopening of a Shiv-Hanuman temple in the district, which had been closed for 46 years. The DM has further estimated that the structure could be over 150 years old.

Krishna Kumar Sonkar, the Executive Officer of the Municipal Corporation, shared, "As soon as we learned that there was a baoli here, we started the excavation work. We will continue the work as we learn more about it." (ANI)

