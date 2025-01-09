Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 9 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, addressing the inauguration of the Global Patidar Business Summit and Exhibition organized by Sardar Dham in Gandhinagar, mentioned that the Patidar community has made remarkable strides in development through visionary and forward-thinking initiatives, according to a press release.

The CM praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a leader who always looks ahead and has elevated India's global standing with his innovative policies, encapsulating the idea of "Yahi Samay Hai, Sahi Samay Hai." The CM affirmed that the Patidar community has embraced and embodied this vision.

Also Read | 'Hindutva Can Never Be Defeated': PM Narendra Modi's Historic Speech at First Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Event in 2003 (See Pics).

The Global Patidar Business Summit and Exhibition, organized by Sardar Dham, provides a key platform to highlight the youth's role in shaping the economic, social, and industrial revolution.

CM Patel inaugurated the 2025 summit and a vast exhibition spanning 1 lakh square meters, scheduled from January 9 to January 12, with Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports and Labour & Employment, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, IFFCO Chairman Dileep Sanghani, and prominent Patidar leaders in attendance.

Also Read | Baba Siddique Murder Case: Law and Order Are Being Made a Joke in Mumbai, Says NCP Leader Zeeshan Siddiqui.

On this occasion, the CM highlighted that PM Narendra Modi launched the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit in 2003 to present Gujarat's trade and industrial capabilities on a global platform. Today, this summit has become an identity of Gujarat's leadership in development and social transformation, inspiring other states to organize similar events.

The Chief Minister mentioned that the Patidar community, motivated by the success of the Vibrant Summit, has set a new course for industrial and social progress through the Global Patidar Business Summit. This initiative has sparked interest among youth and budding entrepreneurs to explore industrial ventures. He also noted that the state government is committed to providing essential resources such as reliable electricity and water for industries.

Additionally, plans are in place to promote green energy initiatives within Gujarat to fuel industrial growth sustainably. The CM further emphasized that the Prime Minister is working tirelessly towards achieving the goal of Viksit Bharat @2047. The collective social force needs to unite and contribute to realizing the vision of Viksit Bharat and Viksit Gujarat during the Amrit Kaal, marking a Kartavya Kaal (Period of Duty), the press release.

The CM appreciated the participation of all communities in the Global Patidar Business Summit and Expo, affirming that Sardar Saheb's principle of "Progress through Unity" has been brought to life, aligning with the Prime Minister's vision of 'Sauno Saath, Sauno Vikas'. CM Patel, along with other dignitaries, launched Sardar Patel International Business Organization (SPIBO) website and also pre-launched GPBS-2026 USA through a presentation.

On this occasion, the dignitaries honoured donors who have contributed to the society. Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports and Labour & Employment, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, highlighted the unique qualities of the Patidar community, stating that they are a community of hard-working farmers who live with in-depth respect for nature.

Due to their dedication, resilience, and courage, the Patel community has expanded from villages to cities, and from cities to the nation and abroad. The community carries forward the legacy of Sardar Saheb's ingenuity, intelligence, unity, and vision. Hard work, bravery, and a philanthropic lifestyle are the defining characteristics of the Patidar community.

PM Modi is bringing the vision of "Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat" to life, steering the country toward a transformative future. Under his leadership, India is progressing towards becoming a Viksit Bharat, offering abundant opportunities for the youth in both business and professions. While other developed nations face economic slowdowns, India's economy continues to grow at an impressive 8 per cent.

The nation is poised to reach a seven trillion-dollar economy by 2026, and the Prime Minister is resolute in his mission to elevate India to a $30 trillion economy by 2047, in time for the centenary of independence.

The Government of India, in partnership with state governments, is actively planning for this transformation. With the middle and upper-middle classes expanding, the country's purchasing power is on the rise, unlocking tremendous opportunities for industries.

The youth of the Patidar community needs to capitalize on these prospects. Dr Mansukh Mandaviya urged that under Sardar Dham's leadership, all Patidar communities must unite for holistic progress, which will significantly support the realization of the Prime Minister's vision for a Viksit Bharat. Union Minister of Jal Shakti, CR Patil, shared his best wishes for the GPBS - Global Patidar Business Summit 2025 through a video message.

IFFCO Chairman Dileep Sanghani congratulated the trustees of Sardar Dham for their dedication to strengthening national unity through the organization, bringing together Patidars from across India and abroad. Gajibhai Sutaria, the architect behind Sardar Dham's unity, shared in his welcome speech that over 4,100 youth (male & female) are serving the nation by passing UPSC and GPSC exams through Sardar Dham.

This initiative represents a social revolution driven by the determination to change lives, improve the community's image, and make a lasting impact. Gandhinagar Mayor Miraben Patel, MLA Ritaben Patel, leaders from various communities, trustees, donors, prominent leaders, and students, along with a large number of Patidar community members attended the event. Govindbhai Varmora of Sardar Dham delivered a vote of thanks. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)