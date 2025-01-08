Simdega, Jan 8 (PTI) An eight-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her cousin in Jharkhand's Simdega district, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, a 20-year-old man, was drunk on Monday night when he committed the crime, police said.

Also Read | Tirupati Stampede: 4 Devotees Waiting for Vaikunta Dwara Sarva Darshan Tokens Die in Stampede, Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu Expresses Grief (Watch Videos).

He promised the girl sweets, took her to a closed Anganwadi centre and allegedly raped her, they said.

He also tried to strangle the girl to death but two youths who were passing by caught him. The girl returned home and narrated the incident to her parents who informed the village head and the local MLA.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Fire: 2 Sisters Charred to Death, Baby Injured After Blaze Erupts in Hut in Damoh District.

An official of the Jaldega police station said the accused was arrested and the girl was sent for medical examination.

A case was lodged and an investigation is underway, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)