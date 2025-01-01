Mumbai, Dec 31 (PTI) The Maharashtra government on Tuesday transferred eight senior IAS officers, including Ruchesh Jayvanshi who has been posted as secretary in the minority development department.

Sachinchandra Pratap is the new education commissioner in Pune while Ravindra Binavade has been posted as inspector general, Stamp Duty.

Suraj Mandhre and Pradeep P were posted as commissioners in the agriculture and the fisheries departments, respectively.

Prashant Narnavre was appointed secretary in the general administration department and special investigation officer.

Ranjit Singh Deol was appointed as principal secretary in the school education and sports department.

Ashok Karanjkar will take over as managing director of the Maharashtra State Finance Corporation.

