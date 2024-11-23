New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI): On the election results in Maharashtra, Odisha Deputy CM KV Singh Deo on Saturday said that the people wanted a more stable government and further congratulated the state leadership and central leadership in the state on their victory.

Speaking to ANI, Deo said "When I came back from campaigning in Maharashtra, I told the media at that point of time that wherever and whoever I spoke to in Maharashtra, they were all of the opinion that they wanted a stable government like in the center and that now has been translated and transformed into the vote and the mandate. I congratulate the state leadership in Maharashtra as well the central leadership for getting the victory in the state."

CM Eknath Shinde thanked all the voters and said that the party and the alliance had performed as per expectation.

"I thank all the workers of Mahayuti. PM Modi, Amit Shah bhai, Nadda ji - all supported us. They gave priority to Maharashtra. I am proud that I have been proven right about what I had said that we will win 200 seats. We (Mahayuti) fought like a team," he said.

Senior party leader Prakash Javdekar said that the people of the state had reposed faith in the government which had worked for the people.

"I believe that the people of Maharashtra do not vote with a narrow mindset. It votes for development and it did that. The pattern is different in both Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha...I trust the robust common sense of common people. They have made us win. We thank the people...Our party works round the clock. Workers did well," he said.

The Mahayuti alliance is on its way to a landslide victory in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections, crossing the crucial majority mark, winning one seat and leading in over 220 seats.

Earlier today, BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Mahayuti leaders for their cohesive campaign and governance, leading to the resounding victoryof the alliance in Maharashtra.

Tawde highlighted voters' trust in the ruling alliance, attributing the success to their dissatisfaction with the political disruption caused by Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray in 2019.

Tawde stated that a collective decision would be announced by the BJP and Mahayuti leadership regarding the Chief Minister's face in the state.

Sweets were also seen being brought to the residence of Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis. Meanwhile, the BJP's Mumbai office was abuzz with joy, with party workers bringing sweets in anticipation of a resounding victory.

As the Sena-BJP-NCP celebrate, all eyes will now be on who will assume the post of CM of the state. (ANI)

