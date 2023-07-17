New Delhi, July 17: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has issued an official notice announcing the closing and opening of schools in several parts of Delhi in light of the receding water level of Yamuna in the national capital.

The Directorate of Education in Delhi on Sunday released the list of schools that would remain closed on July 17 and 18 owing to the relief camps there or as a preventative measure due to waterlogging. It also released a list of all MCD schools, MCD-aided and Recognised schools that will open on July 17. In accordance with the receding water level of Yamuna River, all MCD schools (except those listed below), shall open on July 17 (Monday), said the statement. Delhi Floods: Yamuna Water Level at 205.48 Metres, Slightly Above Danger Mark, Waterlogging in Several Areas (Watch Video).

"However, on account of Relief camps functional in the below listed School Buildings and as a precautionary measure in others due to waterlogging shall remain close on July 17 and 18," added the official statement.

As per the statement, the list of schools that would remain closed on July 17 and 18 due to the functional relief camps were MCPS Palla (Girls) Narela Zone, MCPS Jahangirpuri R-Block Civil Lines Zone, MCPS Jahangirpuri EE-Block Civil Lines Zone, MCPS Jahangirpuri F&G-Block Civil Lines Zone, MCPS Zakir Nagar Hindi/Urdu Central Zone, MCPS Nangli Razapur Central Zone and others.

As per the issued statement, the list of schools that would remain closed on July 17 and 18 due to waterlogging or precautionary measures were MCPS Inderpuri Karol Bagh Zone, MCPS Sewa Nagar-N Block Central Zone, MCPS Lajpat Nagar-I Central Zone and MCPS Wazirabad Works Civil Lines Zone. The statement further added in all the listed schools that would remain closed, teachers would work from home and conduct classes through online mode of teaching. Delhi Floods: All Schools To Remain Closed on July 17 and 18 in Six Flood-Affected Educational Districts of National Capital.

"In all above listed schools, teachers shall work from home and conduct classes through online mode of teaching during the regular school hours. All HoS/Incharges are further directed to assess the ground-level situation of their schools and if apprehension arises of flooding and endanger the safety of the students, as the situation warrants, may close the schools under prior intimation to the Zonal head," said the MCD statement.

