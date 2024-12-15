Mumbai, Dec 15 (PTI) Mumbai Police fined 1,831 people for violating traffic norms in five hours in the early hours of Sunday and seized over two dozen auto rickshaws, an official said.

A total of 6,369 vehicles, including three-wheelers and four-wheelers, were checked during a special drive conducted at 107 locations from 12 midnight to 5 AM, leading to the seizure of 28 autorickshaws, he said.

"70 people were found driving drunk during the drive," the official said.

