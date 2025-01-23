Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 23 (ANI): Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate court in Mumbai has convicted an Afghan national for residing in India under a false identity.

Habibullah Prang, a 38-year-old native of Tamer Zurmat District, Pakita Province, Afghanistan, was found guilty of using forged documents to live in Wadala, Mumbai, since 2007.

The court sentenced Prang to 11 months imprisonment, imposed a fine of Rs 8,000 on him and ordered his deportation to Afghanistan.

The Crime Branch, Mumbai, Unit-5, had registered a case against Prang under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Passport Act, Foreigners Order, and Foreigners Act. The accused was charged with forgery, using forged documents, and violating foreigner registration rules.

Acting on confidential information, the Crime Branch conducted a raid and discovered that Prang had been living in Mumbai under the assumed name "Zaheer Ali Khan." He had obtained a PAN card and driving license under this false identity. (ANI)

