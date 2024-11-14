New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Jain monk Upadhyay Rishi Pravin on Thursday in Maharashtra.

In X post, PM Modi said "It was wonderful to meet Upadhyay Shri Rishi Pravin Ji. He is widely respected for his study of Jain texts and culture. He has travelled extensively across India to promote harmony and brotherhood."

The meeting came amid the intense campaigning by the ruling Mahayuti and opposition Mava Vikas Aghadi (MVA) for the November 20 assembly polls in Maharashtra.

PM Modi also addressed a public meeting earlier on Thursday at Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar district in the state.

PM alleged that if the Maha Vikas Agadhi alliance gains power in Maharashtra, it will bring back the era of droughts and the water crisis in the poll-bound state.

"Agadhi wale boond boond paani ke liye apko tarsayenge. Isliye mein mata aur beheno ko keheta hu, Agadhi wale ko ghusne bhi mat dena, warne aapko paani ke liye bhi tarsake rakehenge (The Agadhi alliance will make you beg for every drop of water, that is why I tell the mothers and sisters that they should not even let the alliance get in power, otherwise they will make you beg for water)," said PM Modi.

PM Modi was also facilitated by NDA leaders, including Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Union Minister Ramdas Athawale.

Both the ruling Mahayuti alliance and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) -- comprising the Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), and Congress have intensified their preparations for the upcoming elections to 288 Assembly seats in the State. The BJP is part of the ruling Mahayuti alliance alongside the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) and Ajit Pawar-led NCP.

The Maharashtra Assembly elections are scheduled for November 20, with counting for all 288 constituencies set for November 23.In the 2019 assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats, the Shiv Sena secured 56, and the Congress claimed 44. In 2014, the BJP won 122 seats, the Shiv Sena 63, and the Congress 42. (ANI)

