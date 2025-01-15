New Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI): New Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI): Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Wednesday questioned RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's reported remarks about not considering August 15, 1947, as the day of independence.

He called it a disrespect to the sacrifices made by freedom fighters under Mahatma Gandhi's leadership.

"What does it mean that you (RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat) don't consider 15th August 1947 as the day of independence? The people of India and Congress under the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi fought and made sacrifices for independence. This must be his way of thinking. It is wrong to ignore the contribution of numerous people in India attaining independence...," he said.

He further criticized the BJP, alleging its government is weakening constitutional institutions.

"You all know whose govt is working to weaken the constitutional organisations in the country. The credibility of institutions like the Election Commission is declining. We want transparency and accountability...," he stated.

Highlighting Congress's role in the independence movement, Pilot remarked, "The reality is that BJP did not have a role in India's freedom struggle. Congress has a history of sacrifices made during the independence struggle. But when someone who did not go to jail or did not make any sacrifices they cannot understand what independence means."

Earlier today, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi condemned Bhagwat's statement, calling it an insult to every Indian. He emphasized that such comments would warrant arrest and trial in any other country.

"Mohan Bhagwat has the audacity to inform the nation every 2-3 days what he thinks about the independence movement and Constitution. What he said yesterday is treason because it states that the Constitution is invalid, fight against the British was invalid. He has the audacity to say this publicly, in any other country, he would be arrested and tried. To say that India did not get independence in 1947 is an insult to every single Indian person and it's about time we stop listening to this nonsense that these people think they can just keep parroting out and shouting and screaming...," he said during Congress's new HQ inaugural event. (ANI)

