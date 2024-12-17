Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 17 (ANI): In a significant step towards preventing cybercrimes, the Cyberabad Police, in association with the Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC), launched an awareness initiative, Project P.R.O.T.E.C.T (Preventing Risks Online Through Education, Collaboration and Training), on Tuesday.

The event, led by Cyberabad Commissioner Avinash Mohanty, was held at the Cyberabad Commissionerate Office's main conference hall.

Speaking to ANI, Avinash Mohanty said, "The aim of this programme is to reach as many people as possible physically, including eateries, metro stations, bus stops, offices, and malls."

"We are aiming to reach one million people by the end of this programme," he added.

The commissioner also highlighted that the awareness program is also spread though the general social media with the help of influencers who make informative videos about the programs which can be circulated at different forums. (ANI)

The Cyberabad Commissioner Avinash Mohanty also highlighted that the program has been volunteered by many members of the Cyber Security Council as well as different students from Educational Institutions.

"Other volunteers like police officers have also volunteered for the awareness program and we are trying to get as many people on board as possible," he added. (ANI)

