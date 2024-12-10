Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 10 (ANI): Tornadoes, the motorcycle display team of the Army Service Corps (ASC), on Tuesday achieved an extraordinary feat, setting three new world records in a single day, officials said.

As per a release, the event held to commemorate the 264th Army Service Corps Corps Day took place at the ASC Centre and College and the Bangalore-Chennai Expressway. All attempts were conducted in accordance with the official guidelines of the Guinness World Records.

Also Read | Jabalpur Shocker: 10 Masked Men Armed With Sharp Weapons Kill 65-Year-Old Woman Over Land Dispute in Madhya Pradesh’s Ghunsaur Village, Probe Launched.

Subedar Pradeep SS set a world record for the longest backward ride on a motorcycle, covering an impressive distance of 361.56 kilometres. Havildar Manish broke the world record for the longest basic hands-free wheelie, travelling a remarkable 2.349 kilometres. Additionally, Sepoy Sumit Tomar created a new record for the longest no-hands wheelie, achieving a distance of 1,715.4 meters.

The record-breaking attempts were witnessed by the Joint Commissioner of the Government of Karnataka, along with other distinguished dignitaries, who praised the exceptional skill, bravery, and determination of the Army Service Corps team. These remarkable achievements not only showcase the team's discipline and expertise but also highlight the spirit of innovation and excellence within the Indian Armed Forces.

Also Read | Karnataka Panchamasali Lingayat Quota Stir Turns Violent: Stone-Pelting Erupts, Several Injured As Police Lathi Charge Protesters in Belagavi (Watch Video).

The day's events were dedicated to the celebration of the 264th Army Service Corps Corps Day, a significant milestone that honours the rich history and contributions of the Army Service Corps to the nation's defence. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)