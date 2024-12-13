New Delhi [India], December 13 (ANI): Speaking on the debate on the constitution in the Lok Sabha, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh launched a veiled attack on the Congress and criticised the party for attempting to 'hijack' the creation of India's Constitution, stating that the 'Samvidhan' of the country was made by the people following the values of India.

"There has always been an attempt by a particular party to hijack the work of Constitution-making. Our Constitution is not the gift of a single party. It was made by the people of India, embodying the values and aspirations of this diverse nation," Singh stated, indirectly targeting Congress.

Also Read | PM Modi Prayagraj Visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Performs Pooja in Uttar Pradesh, Takes Ferry Ride in Sangam River (Watch Videos).

The Defence Minister lauded the progressive, inclusive, and transformative nature of the Constitution, emphasizing its role in fostering opportunities for all citizens.

He highlighted India's democratic framework, which allows individuals from underprivileged backgrounds to rise to the highest offices, including that of Prime Minister and President.

Also Read | Sudden Death: 39-Year-Old Dental Surgeon Collapses and Dies Hours After Running in Goa River Marathon.

Referring to the governance approach of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Singh said, "Our government works with the spirit of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, and Sabka Prayas. We are committed to upholding the Dharma as enshrined in the Constitution of India."

Speaking in Lok Sabha during a discussion on the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of India he said, "There has always been an attempt by a particular party to hijack the work of Constitution-making. Today I want to make it clear, that our Constitution is not the gift of a single party. The Constitution of India was made by the people of India, following the values of India. Our government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working with the spirit of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas, our government is working in accordance with the Dharma written in the Constitution of India. Our Constitution is progressive, inclusive, and transformative. This is our country where a person born in a poor family can also become the Prime Minister of the country and he can also become the President of the country."

Rajnath Singh further said, "Many postcolonial democracies and their Constitutions did not last long. But the Indian Constitution, despite all the challenges, continues to play an important role in maintaining the world's largest democracy without losing its basic spirit."

"We all accept the role of the Supreme Court as the custodian and interpreter of the Constitution. Today there is talk of protecting the Constitution. This is the duty of all of us. But we also need to understand who has respected the Constitution and who has disrespected it," he added.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday initiated the debate on the Constitution in the Lok Sabha with a sharp focus on its historical significance and its role in shaping the nation's governance and global standing. Rajnath Singh reflected on the Constitution's birth from extensive deliberations, underscored its reflection of India's civilizational values, and addressed recent efforts to politicize its legacy.

The Defence Minister in a sharp remark towards the Congress criticized the party's efforts to attribute the creation of India's Constitution solely to a particular political party. He stressed that such attempts to overlook the collective contributions of many individuals and the Constitution's deep roots in India's cultural and civilizational values.

Singh emphasized that such political framing undermines the collective efforts of the Constituent Assembly and the diverse individuals who played crucial roles in shaping India's foundational document. Singh underscored that India's Constitution is not the product of one political ideology but a reflection of the nation's broad civilizational values.

He called for a more inclusive and accurate understanding of the Constitution's creation, one that recognizes the contributions of all individuals, irrespective of political affiliations, who participated in its drafting. The debate marks the 75th anniversary of the Constitution's adoption.

The first session of the winter Parliament commenced on November 25, with both Houses getting adjourned fairly early due to disruptions. The winter session will go on till December 20. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)