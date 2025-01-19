Guwahati, Jan 19 (PTI) Two Bangladeshis, who tried to enter India illegally, were apprehended by the Assam Police and sent back, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday.

He, however, did not specify from which district the two infiltrators were pushed back.

“Keeping a strict vigil along the Indo-Bangladesh border, @assampolice apprehended 2 Bangladeshi nationals and pushed them across the border,” Sarma posted on X, lauding the team effort.

The two infiltrators were identified as Labono and Bijli, he added.

Over 210 infiltrators have been pushed back from Assam and vigil along the 1885 km-long India-Bangladesh border in the North East has been intensified since turmoil broke out in the neighbouring country.

