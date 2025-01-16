New Delhi [India], January 16 (ANI): The attack on actor Saif Ali Khan that has led to him suffering at least 6 injuries has resulted in a political battle with opposition leaders cornering the state government.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut attacked the BJP-led state government over the incident and asked when artists like Saif Ali Khan are attacked then to what extent the common public is safe?

The UBT MP questioned Maharashtra's Home Minister on the prevailing law and order situation in the state. Raut further claimed that such incidents are happening on a "daily basis" in slum areas but this incident came to light because a celebrity was attacked.

Addressing a press conference, Raut said, "Saif Ali Khan is an artist; he has also been awarded Padma Shri. Saif Ali Khan and his family met him at the Prime Minister's residence a few days ago. The Prime Minister had invited him. Everyone sat with him for an hour and discussed. Saif Ali Khan was also very happy after meeting the Prime Minister. But yesterday the Prime Minister was in Mumbai and at this time Saif Ali Khan was attacked with a knife. Some people say the attacker was a thief, some say something else, but what is the law and order situation in this state? ... Where is our Home Minister?"

"If we speak, comments are made on us that you have no work. If you have work, you are busy as Home Minister, then what is happening in Mumbai and Maharashtra? ... In Mumbai, an artist like Saif Ali Khan is attacked in his most secure house ... How is the common public safe? Such incidents are happening every day in slums.... Saif Ali Khan is a celebrity, that is why you have come to know about this news," he added.

UBT Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said that it was a matter of shame for Mumbai that such an incident had happened.

"What a shame that Mumbai sees another high profile attempt on life, the attack on Saif Ali Khan yet again raises questions on Mumbai Police and the Home Minister. This is after a series of incidents that show there is a deliberate attempt to undermine Mumbai by targeting big names: - Baba Siddique ji's family is still awaiting justice after his shocking murder. - Salman Khan forced to live in a bullet proof house. - Now it is Saif Ali Khan All in Bandra. An area which has the highest concentration of celebrities, which is supposed to have adequate security. If celebrities are not safe then who in Mumbai is? Wishing Saif Ali Khan a speedy recovery," she posted on X.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday expressed his shock after Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan sustained injuries following a scuffle with an intruder who entered his residence.

Kejriwal wished for a speedy recovery and strength to the family of actor Saif Ali Khan in this difficult time.

"Shocked to hear about the attack on Saif Ali Khan. Wishing him a speedy recovery and strength to his family during this difficult time," AAP chief posted on X.

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan suffered six stab wounds, two of which were deep, with one located near his spine and a foreign object was also identified near his spine, the Lilavati Hospital said in a statement after the latter was attacked by an intruder in his house.

Dr Niraj Uttamani, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Lilavati Hospital, said that Saif was brought to the hospital at 3 am on Thursday.

The Hospital also mentioned that the Bollywood actor is currently undergoing surgery under Dr Nitin Dange, Consultant Neurosurgeon, Dr Leena Jain, Consultant Plastic Surgeon, Dr Nisha Gandhi, Consultant Anaesthesiologist, Dr Kavita Srinivas, Intensivist, Dr Manoj Deshmukh Consultant Radiologist.

"The extent of the damage will be understood once the surgery is completed," Lilavati Hospital COO said.

Earlier, Mumbai Police's Crime Branch officials arrived at the location to investigate the matter.

The attack took place at the 'Satguru Sharan' building, where Khan resides. According to police reports, the intruder initially had a confrontation with Khan's maid. As the actor intervened to defuse the situation, the intruder became aggressive, resulting in a scuffle.

A message from Saif Ali Khan's PR team confirmed the incident, describing it as an attempted burglary.

The message read, "There was an attempted burglary at Saif Ali Khan's residence. He is currently in hospital undergoing surgery. We request the media and fans to be patient. It is a police matter."

Mumbai Police have launched an investigation into the attack. Deputy Commissioner of Police Dixit Gedam commented, "The actor and the intruder had a scuffle. The actor is injured and is being treated. Investigation is ongoing." (ANI)

