Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 28 (ANI): Police held meetings with peace committees and Muslim clerics as police personnel have been deployed in view of the Friday prayers at Shahi Jama Masjid in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district, an official said.

The official also said that the parties arrived at a consensus that people will offer Friday prayers at their respective mosques.

Divisional Commissioner of Moradabad Division, Aunjaneya Kumar Singh, told ANI, "In view of the Jumma ki namaz (Friday prayers) tomorrow, today all our officers along with forces took out a march past...We have also held meetings with people; meetings with peace committees and Muslim clerics from various mosques were also held. There is a consensus that tomorrow's namaz is offered peacefully. Everyone will offer namaz at their respective mosques."

He said that police personnel have been deployed in sensitive areas, and police are also monitoring to bar the entry of people from outside the district.

"Despite all of this, we are alert. Regarding the incident (of stone-pelting) that happened that day, the important things, like collecting evidence, are being done by a separate team. Necessary forces have been deployed here in Sambhal. Forces have been deployed in all sensitive areas. The necessary steps are being taken. Everyone has been assured that tomorrow prayers will be offered everywhere peacefully. There is alertness regarding this in all 5 districts of our mandal...We are also monitoring to ensure that outside forces do not get to enter here," the official added.

The official further added that they are also "monitoring social media and other mediums through which people instigate or spread rumours".

On November 24, a mob clashed with the police during a survey of a Mughal-era mosque under the directions of the court.

Four people were killed and dozens, including policemen and officials, were injured in the violence that ensued hours after the survey. (ANI)

