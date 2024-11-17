Badrinath (Uttarakhand) [India], November 17 (ANI): Devotees in large numbers thronged the Shri Badrinath Dham temple on Sunday as the doors of the Dham were to be closed for the winter season at 9:07 PM today, an official release said.

Ahead of the closure of the doors of the Badrinath Dham, Lord Badri Vishal was decorated with flowers on Sunday morning.

As per the release, all the ornaments and clothes were removed, and Lord Shri Badri Vishal was decorated with flowers today.

After 8:00 pm today, Mata Laxmi will be seated in the sanctum sanctorum, and the idols of Uddhav and Kuber ji will depart from the sanctum sanctorum to Bamni.

Pilgrims reached Shri Badrinath Dham in large numbers. The temple of Lord Badri Vishal will remain open for devotees throughout the day today.

On this occasion, Shri Badrinath Dham temple has been decorated with 15 quintals of marigold flowers.

Earlier, the doors of the revered Kedarnath Dham were closed for the winter season on Sunday on the occasion of Bhai Dooj.

The doors were closed with Vedic rituals and religious traditions amidst the chanting of Om Namah Shivay, Jai Baba Kedar, and the devotional tunes of the Indian Army band.

Notably, the doors of Gangotri Dham were closed for winter on November 2; the holy Gurudwara Hemkund Sahib and Lokpal Laxman temple were closed on October 10. The doors of the second Kedar Madmaheshwar Ji will be closing on November 20. (ANI)

