New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) From addressing gaps in women's safety mechanisms to strengthening grassroots initiatives and nutritional security, the Women and Child Development ministry is set to focus on tackling systemic issues in the coming year.

The year 2024 saw Annapurna Devi taking charge as the new Women and Child Development Minister and Savitri Thakur as her deputy.

The operationalization of fast track special courts for handling cases of rape and crimes under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act will remain a critical focus in 2025.

The ministry is expected to tighten its monitoring of state-level compliance and increase the utilization of central funds allocated for justice delivery, senior officials of the ministry said.

With the Centre's scheme requiring fast track special courts to exclusively handle sensitive cases, 2025 is likely to see renewed efforts to operationalize additional courts and integrate them with support systems like one-stop centres, one of the officials said.

With the launch of the Ab Koi Bahana Nahi campaign in 2024, the official said it is aimed at promoting zero tolerance for violence against women, and has set the stage for its expansion in 2025.

Working in tandem with the Rural Development Ministry's Nayi Chetna initiative, the campaign will likely deepen its reach into rural and marginalized communities.

The ministry plans to bolster public awareness programs by leveraging technology and community networks to make reporting mechanisms more accessible.

A significant focus will also be on involving local stakeholders, including Panchayati Raj institutions and self-help groups, to amplify the campaign's message.

The upgrade of Anganwadis to Saksham Anganwadis under the Poshan Bhi, Padhai Bhi initiative is expected to gain further momentum in 2025.

With over 92,000 Anganwadis approved for modernization and thousands of master trainers already trained, the ministry aims to prioritize the roll-out of improved early childhood education and nutrition services nationwide.

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of women-led development guiding its agenda, the ministry is set to expand some initiatives that empower women economically and socially, another official said, but did not elaborate on the details of the plan.

Programmes like Stand Up India and Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana, which have already supported millions of women entrepreneurs, will likely be focussed upon next year.

Additionally, the ministry is expected to accelerate the implementation of the Poshan Tracker to enhance accountability and efficiency in delivering child nutrition services.

The year 2025 will also demand attention to operational challenges stemming from budgetary constraints and rationalization efforts.

While the WCD ministry saw a modest 2.5 per cent increase in its 2024-25 budget, ensuring adequate funding for flagship programs like fast track special courts, Anganwadi upgrade and women's safety initiatives will be crucial.

The ministry is likely to seek stronger collaboration with state governments and independent stakeholders to address gaps in implementation and ensure that central schemes reach their intended beneficiaries.

Also, this year Vijaya Rahatkar assumed the post of new NCW chairperson after the term of Rekha Sharma ended. Priyank Kanungo's term as NCPCR chief ended this year. The new NCPCR chairperson is yet to be selected.

