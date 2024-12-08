Hyderabad, Dec 8 (PTI) A woman allegedly sold her three minor sons, including twins, in Nizamabad district of Telangana, police said on Sunday.

The three children in the age group of between five and seven have been rescued, they said.

Also Read | Bhopal Shocker: Tuition Teacher Shows Porn Videos to Female Students on Pretext of Teaching Biology, Rapes Them; Arrested.

The woman allegedly sold one of her children around 10 months ago and later two others to three different persons for an amount ranging between Rs one lakh and Rs two lakh, a police official at Armoor police station said.

The matter came to light on December 7, after an Assistant Sub-Inspector reported that during patrolling he discovered that the woman had sold her three sons and upon inquiry, the incident was confirmed to be true, police said.

Also Read | Delhi: UPSC Coach Claims IPS Trainee Broke Glass on His Head at Wedding in Kapashera Area, FIR Lodged (Watch Video).

Police on its own registered a case against the woman and those who bought the children. Further investigation is going on.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)