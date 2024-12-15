Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Decemeber 15 (ANI): Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray visited Poonam Chambers in Mumbai's Worli in Maharashtra where a fire broke out on Sunday morning.

The efforts to douse the fire were underway at the time of filing this report.

Speaking to ANI, Thackeray said, "Fire tenders are going inside and cooling operations will soon begin."

According to Mumbai Fire Brigade, no one has been reported so far in the incident.

The officials said that the fire was reported at around 11.39 am today. The fire reportedly originated from the second floor of the seven-floor commercial building, they said.

Visuals from the site showed thick black smoke rising from the flames that were almost doused by the fire personnel.

The personnel of MFB, police, BEST, 108 ambulance and ward staff were present at the spot and were engaged in the dousing operations at the time of filing this report.

The cause of the fire and the extend of damage caused is yet to be ascertained.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

