Jaipur, Jan 5 (PTI) A couple and their two minor children were killed when a speeding dumper hit their motorcycle in Jalore district of Rajasthan on Sunday, police said.

The accident occurred in Sayla police station area when the family was going to Kora village from Bawatara, they said.

The deceased were identified as Uttam Puri, his wife Pinta Devi, and sons Raj and Chintu. The children were aged 8 and 5 years, police said.

After the incident, locals blocked Bhinmal-Sayla road demanding arrest of the accused and compensation to the family members of the deceased.

Efforts are being made to pacify them and to reopen the road, police added.

