New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) Diamond based semiconductor maker Akash Systems has signed a USD 27 million, about Rs 225 crore, contract with NxtGen Datacenter and Cloud Technologies.

Under this agreement, Akash will deliver its state-of-the-art diamond cooled servers to NxtGen's data centres across India.

"We are collaborating with Akash to set an industry benchmark for sustainable AI. Through a combination of Akash's diamond cooling, waterless liquid cooling, and advanced GPUs from NVIDIA and AMD, we are able to double the performance per watt," A S Rajgopal, CEO & MD, NxtGen, said.

Akash Systems is a US-based venture-backed company specialising in the development and manufacturing of diamond-based semiconductors and systems.

Backed by Khosla Ventures, Founders Fund, Kearny Jackson, and other investors, Akash operates in California and Texas.

