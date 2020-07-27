Mumbai, July 27 (PTI) TATA Group jewellery brand Tanishq on Monday announced the launch of 'phygital' features, combination of both online and offline platforms, in more than 200 stores to strengthen omni-channel presence.

Tanishq has also launched a host of technology initiatives to promote contactless selling such as booking an appointment, video calling, endless aisle, virtual jewellery try on and live assisted chats, it added.

“We are leveraging digital to solve for and enhance many aspects of the Tanishq buying experience. So now our customers can browse and even get expert assistance to make an informed purchase decision.

The customers now have a choice to visit our stores physically or virtually through video calling from home. The idea behind initiating these virtual features was to enhance and give our customers the same experience that they would get by visiting any of our stores physically," Arun Narayan, AVP Category, Marketing and Retail, Tanishq, Titan Company said in a statement.

