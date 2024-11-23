New Delhi, Nov 23 (PTI) Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Saturday has asked the AAP government to immediately resolve the issue of unpaid salaries of DSFDC employees.

DSFDC serves the SC, ST, OBC, minority, safai karamcharis and physically handicapped sections of the society.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for November 23, 2024 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

According to a statement, the LG advised the Delhi government to revive the "once robust" corporation, lying defunct due to "apathy and neglect" for the last 10 years.

The employees, who have not received salaries for the past nine months, recently met with the LG to voice their grievances, it stated.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, November 23 2024: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

"The delegation informed the LG about the financial hardship faced by employees, including the tragic suicide of one staff member on campus, and the mental distress caused by continued financial insecurity," the statement read.

Established in 1983, the DSFDC was a key institution providing financial support and training to marginalised sections, it said.

It mentioned that the DSFDC successfully ran programmes such as economic development schemes, institutional credit facilitation, and self-employment initiatives.

The LG highlighted the urgent need for restructuring and financial support to restore the corporation's functioning.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)