New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI) A family dispute turned violent when a man allegedly shot his younger brother in east Delhi on Monday, an official said.

According to the police, accused Anand Mishra (35) shot his 29-year-old brother Anirudh Mishra in Mandawali Unche Par area at around 12 pm and fled, they said.

Anirudh received a bullet injury in the left upper arm area and is currently undergoing treatment, they said.

During the probe, the police found that Anand lives separately as his family does not accept him because of his drug addiction.

The neighbours reported hearing a single gunshot at the time of the incident, after which Anand fled the scene.

Anirudh was rushed to a nearby hospital by the neighbours where he is undergoing treatment and said to be out of danger, a police officer said.

"Anand is a drug addict. There was some old enmity between both the brothers which could be the reason behind the attack. We have registered an FIR and efforts are underway to locate and apprehend him," the officer said.

