Nashik, Jan 6 (PTI) A five-year-old boy died of electrocution in Nashik Road area on Monday after coming in contact with an uncovered electricity distribution panel while playing, police said.

The incident occurred when Aaffan Naeem Khan was playing near Jauddin Depot while his mother was making gunny bags at the unit, a police official said.

Local people rushed Khan to a civic-run hospital where doctors declared him dead.

