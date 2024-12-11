Jaipur, Dec 11 (PTI) A Dalit man was stabbed to death following a dispute in the Balotra district of Rajasthan, police said on Wednesday.

Circle Officer Sushil Maan said that the family members of the deceased and the people of the community staged a protest outside the mortuary demanding the arrest of the accused.

He said that Vishna Ram Meghwal (22) had a dispute with Harshdan Charan over removing a vehicle. During the dispute, Harshdan attacked Meghwal with a knife leaving him seriously injured.

Meghwal died on the way to the hospital, the CO said.

Balotra SP Kundan Kawaria said that eight teams were formed to arrest Charan. The investigation of the case has been handed over to a deputy superintendent of police.

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot slammed the BJP government over the incident.

"The murder of a Dalit youth in Balotra is an example of the weakening law and order in the state," he posted on X.

"It is highly condemnable that even in a case of murder in broad daylight, the victim's side had to stage a dharna for the arrest of the accused," Gehlot said in his post.

He said that in the last year, there has been a steady increase in crimes against Dalits, tribals and backward classes.

"The state government should take immediate action in this case and ensure justice to the victim's family," he added.

