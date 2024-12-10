Jaipur, Dec 10 (PTI) Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani's car was allegedly chased by a suspicious vehicle while he was travelling from Jaipur to Ajmer on Tuesday, a police source said.

The escort of his car alerted police following which teams were sent to the highway to ensure his safety, the source said.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission Latest News: Narendra Modi Government Likely To Hike DA for Employees by 3% in January 2025, Check Details.

According to the source, Devnani was travelling to his hometown when the suspicious car, in which three-four youths were present, started chasing his vehicle for sometime on the highway.

They also shot video of his car with their mobile phones.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for December 10, 2024 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

The speaker reached Ajmer safety, sources said, adding that the matter was being investigated.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)