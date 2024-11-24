Thane, November 24: A 60-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by jumping into a lake in Maharashtra's Thane city on Sunday, a civic official said. The incident occurred at Mogarpada Lake in the Kasarwadavli locality of the city in the afternoon, the official said.

The disaster management cell was alerted about a man jumping into the lake around 4 pm. A rescue team and an ambulance were dispatched to the scene, chief of the civic disaster management cell Yasin Tadvi said. Thane Shocker: Depressed Woman Smothers 2-Year-Old Daughter, Later Dies by Suicide at Home in Dombivli; Probe Launched.

The body of the man, identified as Maruti Vasant Patil, was sent to the government hospital for post-mortem, he said, adding that the police have registered a case of accidental death has been registered. Thane Shocker: Upset About Being Childless, Couple Dies by Suicide by Hanging Themselves in Nadgaon Area.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)