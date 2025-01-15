New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) US-based Warburg Pincus-promoted Shriram Housing Finance on Wednesday announced the launch of its new brand identity: Truhome Finance.

The rebranding follows its acquisition by Warburg Pincus and its co-investors, including QIA, Qatar's sovereign wealth fund, the company said in a statement.

As part of the agreement, it said, Shriram Finance Group received an investment of Rs 1,225 crore, helping the company augment its net worth to over Rs 3,300 crore and marking a significant milestone in the company's growth journey.

Truhome Finance, the new brand identity, reflects the company's commitment to providing the best service to its customers while fostering the aspirations and dreams of homeownership for many, it said.

The rebranding also underscores the company's steadfast focus on enabling affordable housing finance to the underserved population of the country, it said.

"The new brand aligns with the company's vision of empowering individuals to achieve their homeownership dreams and ensuring financial accessibility where every individual, regardless of their socio-economic background, has access to a transparent, trustworthy, and supportive partner on their journey to owning a home," it said.

Truhome Finance also aims to create lasting value for all stakeholders.

"While our name has changed, our core mission remains the same -- to make affordable home loans accessible to every individual together with our commitment to quality and customer satisfaction. This rebranding marks a new chapter in our journey and positions us for greater growth and success," said Truhome Finance MD & CEO Ravi Subramanian.

