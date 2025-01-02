Itanagar, Jan 2 (PTI) Senior IPS officer Tojo Karga has been promoted to the rank of Inspector General of Police (IGP), an official notification said.

Karga, an IPS officer of the 2007 batch (AGMUT cadre) has been promoted to IGP rank with effect from January 1, 2025, it said on Wednesday.

Two other IPS officers from Arunachal Pradesh, Tumme Amo and Apang Tamut, both from the 2011 batch, (AGMUT cadre) have been elevated to the rank of Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP), it said.

The promotions, announced by the Ministry of Home Affairs, are part of a broader order aimed at strengthening the leadership ranks within the AGMUT cadre, an official said.

