Ballia (UP), Jan 22 (PTI) Two persons were arrested on Wednesday, and 700 grams of heroin worth more than Rs 1.4 crore was recovered from them, a senior police officer said.

Superintendent of Police Omveer Singh told reporters that the arrests were made as part of an ongoing anti-narcotics operation.

Also Read | Ladki Bahin Yojana January 2025 Instalment Date: When Will Women Beneficiaries Receive INR 1,500 in Maharashtra? Know Date and Other Details Here.

The suspects, Anil Singh and Ripunjay Tiwari were apprehended near the Hanuman Temple at Chakia's Bari Bandh in the Dubhar police station area, he said.

Singh was allegedly found in possession of 400 grams of heroin, while Tiwari was carrying 300 grams, he added. Both are residents of the Bairia police station area of the district and have criminal backgrounds.

Also Read | JioCoin Cryptocurrency: How To Earn Jio Coins for Free? How To Use Them Across Jio Apps and Services? Check Step-by-Step Process Here.

"Anil Singh was previously jailed in 2011 in Shahjahanpur district for a murder case. During his imprisonment, he came into contact with a narcotics trafficker from Ranchi, Jharkhand. After securing bail, Singh got involved in narcotics smuggling through this connection," he said.

Ripunjay Tiwari, on the other hand, was convicted in a murder case in 2007 and was sentenced to life imprisonment.

The police have registered a case against the duo under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and a detailed probe is underway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)