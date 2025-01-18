Latur, Jan 18 (PTI) A two-year-old girl was killed while her parents were injured when a small truck collided with a motorcycle on Saturday on the Latur-Zaheerabad highway in Maharashtra and overturned, police said.

The deceased was identified as Aradhya Kore. Her father Aakash Kore (27) sustained critical head injuries while her mother was injured in the accident.

Aradhya was seated in front of her father who was riding the bike when the collision occurred in the afternoon, a police official said.

The tempo driver fled the spot after the incident.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)