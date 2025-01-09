Fatorda (Goa) [India], January 9 (ANI): Hyderabad FC interim head coach Shameel Chembakath highlighted his team's mental strength and determination in their 1-1 draw against FC Goa during Matchweek 16 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25. Speaking at the post-match press conference, he praised the players' commitment in the face of adversity.

The match saw FC Goa take the lead through Armando Sadiku in the 52nd minute, with a clinical finish that put the Gaurs ahead. Hyderabad FC fought back and found the equalizer in stoppage time when Allan Paulista scored in the 91st minute. The game was marked by high drama, with both sides reduced to 10 players after Borja Herrera was sent off and Alex Saji received a second yellow card.

Also Read | SA20 Commissioner Graeme Smith Criticises UAE's ILT20, Says 'Such Leagues Are Not Good as There's No Investment Back Into Local Cricket'.

Chembakath reflected on the effort and attitude of his players, praising them for their strong comeback. He also appreciated the substitutes who made an impact.

"I think in the game when you come back for an equaliser, it's always pressure. For me, it's not just about the equaliser; it's about the mentality and commitment that the players showed. That is more important. This will take us forward into the coming matches with more confidence, and I appreciate the players--the way they played and the effort of those who came off the bench. The commitment and mentality they displayed were crucial. When the captain was down, they took it very seriously, and I think this was one of the best comebacks in our ISL season," he said at the post-match press conference as quoted by the ISL official website.

Also Read | Australia Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series Announced: Steve Smith Named Interim Captain As Pat Cummins Rested, Nathan McSweeney Returns.

The coach also highlighted forward Edmilson Correia's incredible dedication, noting, "He had food poisoning in the morning, but he is a very committed player. We were planning to give him a rest, but he insisted he could play. The minutes he played demonstrated his commitment and his value to the team."

Reflecting on tactical changes during the match, Chembakath said, "I was planning two substitutions at one point, but when Saji went down, we changed the plan...Overall, it worked out well. For me, every match is an opportunity to gain experience and improve."

Despite Hyderabad FC's young squad and struggles during the match, they showcased their ability to defend resolutely under pressure. Chembakath acknowledged the need for improvement but praised his players' efforts.

"Today, if you analyze the match, the defence was solid, although mistakes are inevitable for every team. My team is young, and they will continue to develop and improve as they focus on the coming training sessions," he said.

Addressing the physical nature of the game, the coach was quick to defend his team.

"I don't think it's a lucky point. The boys fought well. If you look at the stats, we dominated most of the match. When you play against an experienced team, physicality is part of the game. When they were down, they tried to push back, and that happens in every match. My players need to become more mature in handling such situations and learn how to take advantage when the opportunity arises," he said.

Looking ahead to their next match against Bengaluru FC on January 18, Chembakath expressed optimism, stating, "The next match will be tough, but this will help our players. A strong week of training sessions will prepare us for a good fight." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)