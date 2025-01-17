Lima, Jan 17 (AP) Peru's soccer federation said that Jorge Fossati has left as coach of the men's national team, which won just one of six matches in World Cup qualifying under the 72-year-old Uruguayan.

Fossati's exit came by “mutual agreement,” the federation said on Thursday. A replacement has not been announced.

Also Read | Pakistan vs West Indies Live Score Updates of 1st Test 2025 Day 1: Get Toss Winner Result, Live Commentary and Full Scorecard Online of PAK vs WI Cricket Match.

Peru lags in the 10th and last position in South American qualifying for the 2026 World Cup with seven points.

The top six in the round-robin competition will secure direct berths in the tournament in the United States, Mexico and Canada, while the seventh-place team will play an international playoff.

Also Read | Pakistan vs West Indies Free Live Streaming Online, 1st Test 2025: How To Watch PAK vs WI Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV in India?.

Fossati was hired in December 2023, replacing Juan Reynoso.

Fossati previously coached Uruguay and Qatar. He has a decorated club career as coach, having won several titles at Uruguay's Peñarol, Ecuador's Liga de Quito, Qatar's Al Sadd and Paraguay's Cerro Porteño. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)